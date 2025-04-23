Benue Gov. appoints 2Face as adviser on entertainment, community outreach

In a significant move to integrate entertainment into governance, Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has appointed multiple awards winning artiste, Innocent Idibia, popularly called 2Baba, as the state’s Technical Adviser on entertainment and community outreach.

Alia said that appointment of the singer was to further assist the administration in sensitizing the youths on the need to pursue their passion and desist from engaging in crime and other criminalities.

As gathered, his appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage his influence in promoting youth engagement and community development within the state.

The appointment has been met with enthusiasm from fans and residents, who view it as an opportunity to bridge the gap between the entertainment industry and governmental initiatives aimed at social development.

The governor announced the artiste appointment on Wednesday during 2Face’s visit to the Government House in Makurdi, the state capital.

Alia expressed gratitude for the singer’s support of his administration and acknowledged his influence in the entertainment industry.

“Let me thank you very firstly for supporting my administration and for proclaiming me for 2027. I feel it will not be out of place at all because you are a guru of entertainment.

“Once you say 2face, people start dancing, even without you singing. So we are happy you’re here. On behalf of the state government and our very good people, I want to give you some more responsibility, plus the ones you have been doing, because you have the capacity to do some more and help us chart the way forward to improve other people’s lives and to gain more from your wisdom and advisement as well. So I’m pleased to announce that we will make you a technical advisor to the governor on entertainment and community outreach.”

2Face, a native of Benue State, is celebrated for his contributions to Nigerian music and his philanthropic efforts through the 2Baba Foundation, which focuses on peacebuilding, education, and good governance.