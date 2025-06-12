Benue Gov. accuses clerics of aiding gunmen attacks, others

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has attributed the continued escalation of insecurity in the state to the actions of some religious leaders, accusing them of fuelling division and unrest through inflammatory rhetoric.

Alia described the clerics aiding unrest across the state as “religious bandits,” alleging they were using the pulpit to spread discord rather than promote peace.

According to the governor, there are some self-acclaimed leaders who only fan the embers of discord so that peace does not return here. There are some religious leaders—I call them religious bandits—who are fueling the bad experiences we are having in Benue State.”

He accused these individuals of making provocative and baseless statements from the altar, thereby escalating tensions in communities already ravaged by violence and displacement.

“If you don’t have the facts on Benue and Nigeria, shut up!. Don’t just say something because you have the holy altar or podium to speak from. Speak what you know, speak what can be verified.”

He made the allegation while addressing members of pro-Tinubu/Alia youth support groups, who gathered at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, the state capital on Thursday.

Alia’s comments come amid renewed violence in several parts of Benue State, with six local government areas reported to be at the frontline of the ongoing security crisis. The governor previously blamed certain political actors in Abuja for undermining peace efforts.

Reaffirming his commitment to restoring peace, Alia pledged to continue working with federal authorities, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to bring lasting security to the state.

“I’m confident that with the support President Tinubu gives us, we will overcome insecurity completely in Benue State,” he stated.

The governor also commended traditional rulers and other stakeholders who he said were making significant efforts to restore peace and stability in the state. He called on all well-meaning citizens to set aside differences and unite behind the common goal of rebuilding Benue.

“Our people are suffering, and their sorrow is our sorrow,” he said. “Those of us who have taken an oath to protect and serve them must not relent.”

In a Democracy Day message, the governor paid tribute to Nigeria’s democratic heroes, both living and dead, emphasizing that their sacrifices for the nation’s freedom must never be forgotten.

“We are here today because of what some people went through to ensure the enthronement of democracy,” Alia said. “We are indebted to them.”

The governor’s strong remarks reflect the growing urgency around addressing Benue’s prolonged security challenges, with his administration under increasing pressure to deliver results.