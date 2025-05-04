Benue Football boss escape death during gunmen attack in Makurdi

The Vice Chairman of the Benue State Football Association (FA), Alexander Awunah, narrowly escaped death after his vehicle came under heavy gunfire from suspected armed herders along the Naka–Makurdi road in Benue State.

The incident occurred as Elder Awunah was en route to Makurdi from Naka to attend the 2025 May Day Celebration. According to him, the attack happened at Atingila settlement, about three kilometers from Naka town and less than one kilometer from a military checkpoint located at Tse Orbiam village.

In an interview Awunah recounted the terrifying ordeal, stating that he ran into the attackers who opened fire on his vehicle upon sighting him. His car was riddled with bullets, but he miraculously escaped unhurt.

Expressing gratitude to God for his survival, Awunah said, “I thank the Almighty for shielding me from the bullets. It was a close call, but by His grace, I was not caught by the gunfire.”

He described the Naka–Makurdi road as both busy and poorly maintained, calling on security agencies to intensify patrols and surveillance along the route to protect travelers and reduce recurring attacks.

The incident has sparked renewed calls for increased security presence in the region, particularly as attacks by armed herders continue to threaten lives and movement in rural and semi-urban areas of Benue State.