Benue ex-gov dismisses reports on APC defection

The Benue State former governor, Gabriel Suswam, has refuted reports circulating on social media suggesting that he intends to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and be formally received by Governor Hyacinth Alia at the Government House in Makurdi.

Suswam described the reports as false, malicious, and misleading, urging residents, especially the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members, to disregard it entirely.

The clarification, released in Makurdi on Friday, came after online reports claimed the former governor would defect to the APC and be welcomed at a ceremony in the Banquet Hall of the Benue State Government House.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Bede Bartholomew, the former governor explained that Governor Alia had, two days earlier, invited Senator Suswam and other stakeholders to attend a State Banquet on October 10, emphasizing that the event was non-political and unrelated to any defection plans.

“As a former governor and stakeholder in the Benue project, Senator Suswam accepted the invitation purely in the spirit of cooperation and respect for the office of the governor,” the statement said.

Suswam reassured his supporters of his continued commitment to the welfare of the people and described the defection claims as “a lie from the deepest pit of hell.”

He also thanked concerned Benue citizens who reached out for clarification and wished them a pleasant weekend.