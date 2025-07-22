Benue ex-gov condemns military delay in implementing Tinubu’s directives

As terrorist activities continue in Benue, the state’s former governor, Samuel Ortom, has condemned the military’s delay in implementing President Bola Tinubu’s directives aimed at addressing the ongoing security crisis.

Expressing his displeasure over the delay, Ortom warned that the slow response could worsen the security situation in the region, which has already claimed hundreds of lives and displaced many more.

According to the former governor, who expressed deep disappointment over the situation, no meaningful action has been taken to address the violence nearly two months after the president’s condolence visit to Benue following the brutal massacre of over 100 residents in Yelewata, Guma Local Government Area.

During his visit, Tinubu gave clear instructions, including mandating Governor Hyacinth Alia to organize a peace and reconciliation meeting with stakeholders and directing security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators.

Ortom, however, lamented that none of these directives have been implemented to alleviate the security challenges plaguing the food basket of the nation.

While commending President Tinubu for visiting the state and showing concern on Tuesday, he also accused Governor Alia of failing to provide the necessary leadership to mobilize stakeholders and push for implementation.

“The President gave clear instructions, but nothing has been done. We cannot allow our state to become a killing field while leaders look the other way,” he added.

“We have not had any meeting since the president left. The killings are still going on. My people in Yelewata are crying every day, calling me, and there is nothing I can do about it,” Ortom said.

The former governor further blamed foreign-backed armed militias from countries including Chad, Niger, Mali, Senegal, and Libya for the unending violence and displacement of communities in Benue.

Ortom called for urgent collaboration between political leaders, traditional rulers, and security agencies to halt the bloodshed.

The Yelewata massacre, described as one of the deadliest in the state’s history, drew nationwide condemnation and sparked Tinubu’s intervention.

But weeks later, many victims remain displaced, and the attacks continue without arrests or visible progress.