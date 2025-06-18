Benue community attackers wouldn’t be speared- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has directed law enforcement agencies to immediately fish out the Benue community attackers and make them face justice as stipulated in the country’s constitution, saying the perpetrators of this attacks should not be spared.

Tinubu said that the attackers of Yelewata community where over 151 peoples’ lives have been cut short and property worth millions of Naira were destroyed cannot be allowed to go free, to avoid a repeat of the act in other parts of the country.

The President, who expressed displeasure over the military’s claim of no arrest, said that the perpetrators have been allowed to many opportunities which have resulted in the continuous attacks.

He directed the security agencies to go after the perpetrators on Wednesday after listening to the Benue Governor, monarchs and others leaders during a visit to the state to commiserate with the deceased family and inspire the injured victims as they push towards recovering from the attacks in the state.

The President, while emphasizing the importance of peace and the protection of lives and property, questioned the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on why none of the perpetrators had been arrested.

“Police I hope you are at alert, how come no arrest has been made, i expect there should be arrest of those criminals.

“Christopher… We need to get our ears to the ground. Let’s get those criminals. Let’s get them out,” he said.

