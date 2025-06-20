Benue community attackers in Police custody- Army chief

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has disclosed that some gunmen behind attacks on communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State have been arrested for allegedly killing over 150 people and inflicting injuries on dozens of others in the state.

Musa revealed that law enforcement agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS) and the police, are actively investigating the incident and taking coordinated action.

Speaking during an interview on a popular television programme, the Army chief said: “The police have arrested a number of people, and actions are being taken,” he said. “Investigations are ongoing with the DSS and the police, and all the security forces are working together to ensure this stops.”

He explained that while the progress may not be publicly visible, security agencies are working behind the scenes to ensure that justice is served and lasting peace is restored.

“Because we are law-abiding individuals, we have to be sure of what we’re doing. The fact that it was not announced doesn’t mean nothing is happening. It takes a lot, but the efforts are on,” the Defence Chief added.

The recent spate of violence in Benue has sparked national outrage and calls for swift action, with many criticising the government’s response. However, Gen. Musa reassured the public that security agencies are committed to curbing the violence and bringing perpetrators to justice.