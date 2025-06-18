Benue attackers won’t go scot-free-Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has directed law enforcement agencies to immediately fish out the Benue community attackers and make them face justice as stipulated in the country’s constitution, saying the perpetrators of this attacks should not be spared.

Tinubu said that the attackers of Yelewata community where over 151 peoples’ lives have been cut short and property worth millions of Naira were destroyed cannot be allowed to go free, to avoid a repeat of the act in other parts of the country.

The President, who expressed displeasure over the military’s claim of no arrest, said that the perpetrators have been allowed to many opportunities which have resulted in the continuous attacks.

He directed the security agencies to go after the perpetrators on Wednesday after listening to the Benue Governor, monarchs and others leaders during a visit to the state to commiserate with the deceased family and inspire the injured victims as they push towards recovering from the attacks in the state.

The President, while emphasizing the importance of peace and the protection of lives and property, questioned the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, on why none of the perpetrators had been arrested.

“Police I hope you are at alert, how come no arrest has been made, i expect there should be arrest of those criminals.

“Christopher… We need to get our ears to the ground. Let’s get those criminals. Let’s get them out,” he said.

While highlighting possible ways to resolve the crisis during the gathering, which included current and former governors, lawmakers, traditional rulers, and party stakeholders, Tinubu proposed the creation of a leadership committee to develop a strategy for lasting peace in Benue State.

The president said his administration is ready to support efforts to end the persistent conflict between farmers and herders in the state.

He emphasized the need for unity and cooperation among regional leaders, stating that peace cannot be achieved in isolation.

“I want us to create a leadership committee now to meet in Abuja to fashion out a strategy for lasting peace,” he told the gathering. I am ready to invest in that peace.”

Addressing Governor Hyacinth Alia directly, he urged him to collaborate with his predecessors, regardless of political rivalry.

“Your political enemies don’t want you to succeed. Are you just realising that?” Tinubu asked, stressing that political divisions should not stand in the way of resolving the security crisis.

While acknowledging that land disputes have been cited as a root cause of the violence, Tinubu encouraged communities to adopt a more cooperative and inclusive approach.

“But for us in Nigeria, we have to find a solution to the cause of this. What’s the problem? We have enough land to share, to cultivate happiness and prosperity. We must do it,” he said.

“We have enough land to feed, to raise our children, to cultivate happiness and prosperity. We must do it. We will change that attitude of hate.”

Earlier, Governor Hyacinth Alia appealed to the Federal Government to establish a special intervention fund to support communities affected by recent violent attacks in the state.

“While we continue to mourn our losses and rebuild from the ashes of pain, we want the Federal Government to consider establishing a special intervention fund for communities affected by these attacks in Benue State,” Alia stated.

He emphasized that such a fund would play a crucial role in rehabilitating displaced persons, reconstructing destroyed infrastructure, and restoring livelihoods, particularly for farmers and families whose lives have been disrupted by persistent violence.

Alia reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring the safety and prosperity of all citizens in Benue State, adding, “Our administration will keep working to ensure that our people are not only safe but can thrive on their own land.”

Reiterating his stance on security reform, the governor expressed strong support for the establishment of state police as a long-term solution to Nigeria’s worsening insecurity, especially in rural and conflict-prone areas.

“Let me also reiterate my firm support for the establishment of state police as a sustainable solution to the persistent insecurity in our state, and perhaps elsewhere.”

“We acknowledge the concerns surrounding its implementation, but I believe the Federal Government can address them by setting clear, state-specific guidelines and a regulatory framework to prevent any potential misuse,” he said.