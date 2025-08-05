Benue Assembly suspends five lawmakers for altering  LG report

The Benue State House of Assembly has suspended five lawmakers for three legislative sittings after they were accused of engaging in practices that violated the ethics of their offices.

The lawmakers were suspended over their alleged involvement in altering an investigative report to shield the Otukpo Local Government Chairman, Maxwell Ogiri, from accountability.

The suspended members, Terna Shimawua, Mathew Damkor, Cephas Dyako, Moses Egbodo, and Isaac Echekliye, were all part of the House Standing Committee on Local Government, Security, and Chieftaincy Affairs, which was tasked with probing allegations of financial mismanagement and abuse of office against Ogiri.

All five were temporarily barred from participating in any legislative sittings during a plenary session held at the Benue State House of Assembly complex in Makurdi on Tuesday.

During the committee’s report presentation, the lawmakers were said to have deviated from the original findings of the investigation, raising concerns among other members about the integrity of the process.

In response to the allegations, the Assembly constituted a five-member ad-hoc committee, chaired by Lawmaker Ipusu, to conduct a fresh inquiry and uncover the true circumstances of the matter.

“The House cannot sit back and watch its processes be manipulated for political convenience. There are clear indications that facts were concealed to protect the Otukpo Chairman,” a principal officer stated during the session.

Following deliberations, the Assembly resolved to suspend the five committee members for three sittings, citing gross misconduct and unethical manipulation of official records, particularly concerning the misappropriation of funds and the controversial closure of the Otukpo Legislative Chamber, allegedly orchestrated to suppress dissent.