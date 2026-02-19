Benue APC splits over ward leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has plunged deeper into crisis after parallel ward congresses produced rival executives, exposing a split between supporters of Governor Hyacinth Alia and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The faction loyal to Akume, led by state chairman Austin Agada, claimed that the congress reaffirmed the existing ward executives for another four-year term.

Its Publicity Secretary, Daniel Ihomun, urged the executives to remain transparent and inclusive, praising Akume for providing stability and direction.

In contrast, Governor Alia’s faction rejected this claim, insisting that new ward executives were elected through a consensus process during congresses held across various wards on Wednesday.

Caretaker committee spokesperson James Ornguga said the tenure of the previous executives had already expired, with ward executives’ terms ending in July 2025, local government executives in September 2025, and state executives in February 2026.

He explained that the elections were conducted by consensus in line with party arrangements and stressed that no rules allow former executives to automatically return. Ornguga described the exercise as a fresh start to reposition the party’s leadership structure.

The emergence of parallel ward executives underscores the deepening struggle for control within the Benue APC, raising concerns about the party’s unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.