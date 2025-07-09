Benue ADC appoints chairman, secretary as party begins grassroots mobilization

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Benue State has appointed new interim leaders as part of renewed efforts to reposition the party and boost grassroots mobilization across the state.

The appointments come at a time when the ADC is witnessing growing interest from politicians across party lines—including former members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Labour Party (LP), who are aligning with its vision ahead of the 2027 elections.

At a meeting held in Makurdi on Tuesday, the party named former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Terngu Tsegba, as Interim Chairman, while former House of Representatives member, Samson Okwu, was appointed Interim Secretary.

Addressing stakeholders during their inauguration, the newly appointed leaders pledged to expand the party’s presence across all 23 local government areas of the state.

They emphasized unity, inclusiveness, and grassroots engagement as the core of the ADC’s political strategy.

Party officials described the leadership change as a clear signal of the ADC’s growing momentum in Benue’s political landscape, positioning the party as a credible alternative in the state’s evolving political space.

With experienced figures like Tsegba and Okwu at the helm, observers believe the ADC is poised to strengthen its structures and build wider support ahead of the next electoral cycle.