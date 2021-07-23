Benin Rep. Court turns down FG charges against Sunday Igboho, shift case

The Republic of Benin Court hearing Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho’s case has turned down the allegations raised by the Nigerian government against him and adjourned the case to Monday, 26th of July, to allow the government file other charges they may have against the activist.

As gathered, the court was said to have rejected claims earlier raised by the apex government against Sunday Igboho on the ground that they were untenable, and insufficient to warrant his extradition to Nigeria.

Some of the allegations said to have been raised by the government against him includes trafficking in arms and inciting violence which it claimed could result in the social disturbance; these claims were turned down by the court.

These were revealed by Sunday Igboho’s legal counsels after the Yoruba rights activist appeared at Cour D’Appel De Cotonou yesterday, just as they claimed that contrary to insinuations, the hearing revealed that there was no extradition agreement between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

The explanation was made through a statement by Communications Manager, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO) Maxwell Adeleye, who quoted the lawyers as saying that the case had been adjourned till Monday.and that Sunday Igboho has been remanded.

In the statement titled, ‘Update on Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho’s case in Benin Republic’, the lawyers disclosed that lgboho’s wife, Ropo, was set free since it has been found that she did not commit any offence and there’s no complain whatsoever against her by the government.

Aside that the court set her free, the counsel to the couple added that Sunday Igboho’s wife German passport was returned to her while the husband was held.

The counsel, meanwhile, stressed that contrary to insinuations, Nigeria and Benin have no Extradition Agreement and that the Nigerian government was yet to come up with charges that could lead the court to order lgboho’s extradition to Nigeria.

