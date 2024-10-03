Bello’s actions against EFCC sends wrong signals to investors, youths- CSOs

Concerned by the number of court summons and arrest warrants by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to compel Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, to respond to allegations against him, Civil Society Groups have described the former governor’s decision to continuously boycott the court as wrong signals to investors and youths that the constitution is ineffective.

They argued that this behaviour not only sets a dangerous precedent but also sends a disheartening message to investors and Nigerians especially the youths on the integrity of law and order, as well as, leadership.

According to them, boycotting courts undermines the fight against corruption, threatens the integrity of essential institutions, and further alienates the public from their leaders.

The human rights activists raised concerns on Thursday hours after the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a public summon on the former governor and mandated the EFCC to paste the order on the last address linked to Bello, No. 4 Bengazi Street, Maitama Abuja.

One of the organisations, the Centre for Social and Economic Rights (CSER), stated that the efforts by the anti-graft agency to bring the Kogi former governor before the court as stipulated by law were legitimate and should be commended.

The Executive Director of the centre, Nelson Ekujumi, meanwhile, described the former governor’s boycott as a sad development for the country’s democracy.

Ekujumi noted that the public, particularly the youths, could begin to see his boycott of court order and adoption of different tactics to evade arrest as an idealogy that could be adopted when they assume leadership positions.

He said: “It’s a sad development for our democracy that someone who once held public office in trust with the oath of the constitution can be brazenly defying the constitution by refusing to answer questions to the constitution on his account of stewardship in public office.

“The message the refusal of former Governor Yahaya Bello is sending to our youths is that leadership is a position for people to be lawless, that it’s not a position of responsibility, civility, and respect for the laws and customs of the land, it’s very unfortunate, reprehensible, condemnable and unacceptable”.

A young human rights activist, Emeka Onwuka, noted that the former governor’s action raises serious concerns about transparency, accountability, and the rule of law in promising investors zero tolerance against corruption.

According to him, the EFCC has been a crucial institution in Nigeria’s fight against corruption, working to investigate financial crimes and hold public officials accountable.

He argued that Bello’s actions, which appear to undermine this institution, reflect a troubling trend where powerful political figures allegedly sidestep legal scrutiny.

“Nonetheless, Bello’s avoidance tactics can be seen as part of a broader pattern among politicians who perceive themselves as above the law.

“Such actions erode public trust in government institutions and fuel the cynicism that many citizens feel towards their leaders. In a democracy, elected officials are meant to serve the public and uphold the law, not manipulate it to their advantage. By attempting to bypass EFCC arrangements, Bello risks normalizing a culture of impunity, where those in power evade accountability with relative ease.

“Moreover, this situation highlights the inherent challenges the EFCC faces in executing its mandate.

“The commission is tasked with rooting out corruption, but when political figures actively resist its efforts, it raises questions about the agency’s efficacy and autonomy. Are the very institutions designed to safeguard democracy being weakened by the actions of those who should be upholding the law? If influential figures like Bello can avoid legal scrutiny, what hope is there for smaller offenders?

“This vicious cycle can lead to a decrease in reported financial crimes and, ultimately, a decline in the public’s faith in Nigeria’s justice system”.