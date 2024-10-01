Bello Vs EFCC: Culpability of DSS, Police

Since the saga between the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Adoza Bello one question that crescendos in the minds of well-meaning Nigerians is: what is it about the former Kogi governor that heads of security agencies ‘’fold their arms’’ while the institutions they run are being rubbished?

It is now common knowledge that Bello and the EFCC have been in the news due to allegations and investigations relating to financial misconduct during his tenure as governor of Kogi State.

Bello, who served as the governor of Kogi for eight years has been associated with various controversies concerning the state’s finances. And Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, has taken steps to investigate claims of financial impropriety, which includes allegations of misappropriation of funds, money laundering, and other financial irregularities.

However, they have met stiff opposition from operatives of sister agencies that should, instead, be helping out.

Is the protection of Bello worth the ridiculing our institutions? Should any individual be above the law? There are many instances of VIPs from all spheres of government who landed in EFCC’s net as soon as they left power.

The heads of the Department of States Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police force should not sit idly and watch Bello put a permanent scar on these age-long institutions with his shenanigans.

The DSS has been in existence for about 40 years with a solid track record. And the current perception doesn’t tally with the reputation it has built for itself over the years.

The DSS which was established under the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) regime in 1986 has been reasonably successful in performing its primary internal security responsibility. In 1993, the agency was credited with the arrest of the Egyptian bomber Omar Mohammed Ali Rezaq while he was trying to enter Nigeria through the Benin border. Rezaq was wanted by the United States for leading the bombing of an EgyptAir plane for the Abu Nidal group in 1985. He was subsequently handed over to the United States after an official request was received from the State Department.

Similarly, in October 2010, the DSS intercepted a large cache of arms and ammunition originating from Iran at the Apapa port in Lagos; this in spite of a UN arms embargo on Iran. The arms which included artillery rockets, shells and mortars were concealed in thirteen containers falsely declared as “building materials”, it was alleged that Nigeria was being used as a transhipment destination while Gambia was the final destination for the arms.

Now, like I mentioned earlier, a reputable organization like the DSS with such a rich history shouldn’t be found wanting in the EFCC Vs Yahaya Bello conundrum. Rather than give the impression that they are taking sides and providing cover for Bello, they should do the needful as required by law, which is to allow the EFCC to perform its duty.

Surely, I am not alone in calling the DSS and Police to remain neutral and allow due process take its course.

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre), an anti-corruption organization, is also calling on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Mr. Adeola Ajayi, to enforce a court order against former Kogi State governor.

In a letter signed by HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, the group expressed concern over the disregard for the rule of law.

HEDA in its statement observed that despite court orders from both a Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal ordering Bello’s arrest and presentation for trial, he continues to evade justice, allegedly receiving protection from law enforcement agencies.

Suraju noted the disturbing confrontations between EFCC and various law enforcement agencies whenever attempts are made to arrest Bello.

The statement read, “HEDA strongly condemns this apparent protection of a fugitive and demands that the Nigeria Police Force and DSS immediately stop obstructing justice. We call for the immediate arrest of Mr. Yahaya Bello so that he can face the charges against him in court.

“The continued defiance of court orders not only undermines the integrity of our judiciary but also erodes public trust in our law enforcement institutions. The Nigeria Police Force and DSS must fulfil their constitutional duties and ensure that justice prevails, and stop presenting the government as lacking in leadership and coordination,” Suraju added.

In April when EFCC operatives surrounded the home of Yahaya Bello located in Wuse Zone 4, FCT, Abuja, it was alleged that Bello’s ADC and other police officers attached to him aided and abetted Bello’s escape by preventing his arrest. It was alleged that they gave Bello cover long enough for the Kogi governor to arrive at the residence to whisk the former governor away.

Well, to be fair to the NPF, immediately after that incident, the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun ordered the arrest of the ADC alongside the other police officers attached to Bello.

The IGP also directed the immediate withdrawal of police officers from the former governor.

While the order for withdrawal of policemen attached to Bello is commendable, it has not yielded any positive results in regards to apprehending Bello or ensuring that he appears in court.

Last week Wednesday, again, Bello shunned the proceedings of the Federal High Court in Abuja scheduled for his arraignment on N80.2 billion money laundering charges.

The arraignment, according to reports, has been severally re-scheduled due to Bello’s repeated absence from court.

Wednesday made it the seventh court session that the former Kogi governor has snubbed since the first attempt by the EFCC to arraign him in April.

At the court proceedings, EFCC’s prosecutor, Mr Pinheiro said Bello was expected to appear in court and not EFCC’s car park.

“The court never directed the defendant to present himself at the EFCC car park; charges are not read at the car park,” he said.

He also expressed frustration about how Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi has been using his constitutional immunity to shield Mr Bello from arrest.

“The lawyers are holding the hands of a person with immunity. An attempt to extricate him from that immunity would lead to anarchy. The defendant resisted being invited at night to be taken alone.

“We wrote a letter to his lawyers requesting the defendant to appear in Court, but he failed to come,” he said.

The aim of this piece is not to cast aspersions on the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force. I wouldn’t be different from what I am preaching against if I denigrate our security agencies. The purpose of this opinion piece is to remind the current members of the aforementioned agencies to uphold the values of their respective institutions.