Kogi Gov, suspends traditional ruler link to policemen, others murder

Following the arrest of Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Traditional Area Council, Musa Achuja, arrest by the Kogi Police Command, the State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has suspended the monarch indefinitely after being linked to the attacks in the community.

Bello has also ordered that the council chairman for Ajaokuta, Mustapha Aka’aba, be queried immediately over the breach and should state reasons he should not be suspended within 24 hours.

The governor’s directive against the affected persons is in connection with the recent security breach in the area which led to the untimely deaths of some security personnel on their legitimate engagements of maintaining law and orders.

READ ALSO:

The suspension and query to the council chairman and monarch after investigations led to his arrest and detention by the security agency. were contained in a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state.

The governor strongly warned other traditional rulers across the state who may have connections in one way or the other with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith, saying that his administration will deal ruthlessly with anybody who romances with criminal elements no matter how highly placed they are.

In the same vein, Bello, yesterday, also directed that all unofficial movements of the local government council chairmen out of their territory and other journeys without due process are hereby restricted

The governor, through a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, warned that no amount of connivance with criminals will deter him from his fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizens and residents of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

