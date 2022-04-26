Bello seals presidential ambition with N100m APC nomination form

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has sealed his presidential ambition by being the first to purchase the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form, to further indicate his readiness for next year’s election.

Bello paid the fee shortly after the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) opened the floor for all aspirants vying to contest for elective offices on its platform to purchase their forms.

He said that the purchase of his form is to express his willingness and desire to contest the 2023 presidential election and that it is to represent the interest of Nigerians who believe in his capacity to vie for the position.

The governor assured that he is certain that he would be on the ballot paper in the 2023 presidential race and that he was competent to run for presidency.

Bello, in a statement made available to Tuesday by the spokesperson for Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation, Yemi Kolapo, said that with the payment for the forms, Bello’s teeming supporters should be rest assured that he would be on the ballot paper in the 2023 presidential race.

He stated that they are highly encouraged by the number of APC governors, leaders and stakeholders who have demonstrated their strong support for the candidacy of the governor.

According to the statement: “We reiterate that he is not known for betrayal. He is always very loyal to his own, and his priorities had always been Nigeria, Nigeria and Nigeria.

“Though, the race officially begins now, it is on record that Bello has consistently been at the forefront of the contest. He has demonstrated this again by being the first to pay for the APC expression of interest and nomination forms.”

He further urged all Nigerians to shun divisive narratives in the interest of the nation and choose the best of the lot by supporting the governor in his presidential race.

