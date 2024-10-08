Bello, Ododo and EFCC conundrum

‘’Miraculous’’ was how many political observers termed Yahaya Bello’s ascent to the number one position in Kogi State from nowhere. It is the unique nobody to somebody tale which we see in Nollywood movies. But unlike in the movies where somebody who was nobody becomes a hero to all and lives happily ever after, Bello’s tale, after eight years in power, is anything but that. The man is not living a happy ever-after so far, with him being called to clear his name of numerous alleged corrupt acts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

I had held a hope that, given Bello’s ‘divine’ path to power in Kogi State where the Igbiras had played second fiddle to the Igalas since the creation of the state in 1991, there would be a positive development given the Igalas seeming ineptitude. After the first emperor-like period of the late Prince Abubakar Audu, the people of the state (especially the Igalas) must have missed him so bad that after booting him out because of his imperiousness, voted for him to come back after 12 years of lacklustre performance by from Ibrahim idris and his in- law Idris wada consecutive governments. Apparently, Audu’s achievements in four years still stands heads and shoulders above 12 years of both Idrises. But the plan of the Igalas did not work and Yahaya Bello, an Igbira man, stepped in.

I had held a hope that maybe Bello would deliver the dividends of democracy to all in Kogi state irrespective of tribe, religion or whatsoever, given the manner in which he came to power. The only ‘’dividend of democracy,’’ and only achievement in my opinion after eight years of his rule, is to show the world that the Igala superiority when it comes to winning elections in Kogi state has become a myth. He demystified the Igala superiority complex and made it clear that the governorship of Kogi State is not the birth right of the Igala kingdom.

Other than the aforementioned, there is really nothing to point to in regards to achievement. The perks of office got to his head. Was it the age factor?

We all know a governor in Nigeria is powerful. The power exercised where there is no real check and balance corrupts absolutely. No doubt. We are all witnesses to the excesses of power displayed by different governors both military and civilian over the years. Apart from the military era when the likes of Yakubu Gowon and Murtala Muhammed wielded power when they were under 40, Bello became the youngest governor at 40 in modern times in Nigeria. He suddenly had raw power thrust upon him. As power tends to corrupt, Bello could not resist this tendency and like his fellow governors before him, became corrupt both in mind and action.

From his so called civil service verification exercise (which if had been done justly would have weeded out genuine ghost workers) to owing months of salaries (at a point paying percentages) when N19 billions was just sitting in sterling bank (kogi government denied it was theirs) to a general backwardness in the state where state thugs reigned supreme, to white lion slogans and at a point becoming Yusuf Buhari’s chaperone in Abuja and not even pretending he had a state to govern, Bello became so power drunk that his word was akin to the law in Kogi State.

But power is transient. It is either power leaves a man while the man is alive or he leaves power when he dies. There must be a parting of ways. In Nigeria, governorship power is but eight years maximum. There are other powers though. Senatorial power and presidential power for instances. Like Lord Acton said: ‘’Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.’’ Such power is addictive and having tasted it in one form, one will want to keep on tasting it. Bello knowing governorship power was coming to an end sought either of the aforementioned power. He tried and failed. Tinubu got one and Natasha-Akpoti has denied him his preferred senatorial slot as there was a widespread belief that the plan was for his lackey who had won the initial election, before it was deemed a fraud, to resign at an appointed time and a by-election would have ushered Bello into the senate.

However, in directly, he has not let go of governorship power. He has, again, demystified the Igala superiority myth, by getting his kinsman, the current governor into power. The current governor is more or less being perceived as figurehead or a proxy as Bello is still in power figuratively. His current saga with the EFCC where it seems like Governor Usman Ododo is joined at the hip with Bello shows that the former governor is still exercising power through Ododo. How else does one explain how Ododo hurriedly came to Bello’s rescue when he was about to be arrested by the EFCC in Abuja? Only someone with real power can prompt a sitting governor who was miles away to show up in that manner.

This brings us to the ride together, die together soundtrack of Bad Boys for life movie. This fits the unhealthy loyalty between Ododo and Bello. It is an interesting pair to watch. In Nigeria, out of ten of such pairings of loyalty, eight or nine are doomed. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje. Godwin Obaseki and Adams Oshiomhole. Obaseki and Philip Shaibu. Nyesom Wike and Fubara. Wike and Amaechi. Senator Olusola Saraki and Lawal. Adedibu and Ladoja. Bello and Smart Adeyemi. Bello and Dino Melaye, to mention but a few.

Yes without Bello, there won’t be Ododo as governor. As a result, he is forced to show solidarity to the man who made him. And I think he knows that when it comes to the ‘’dying together’’ part, he is expected to willingly accept the fate. Hmm! I pity him. As he is riding with Bello, I hope (I hope too much) he knows that power could be out of his hand in the next three years and then he too will most likely face EFCC summons. And if power leaves him, most likely it could go back to the demystified Igalas or even a Dino who will definitely want their pound of flesh from Bello and Ododo by extension. It is not looking rosy at every turn for Ododo, given that his mandate as governor is supposedly for the people of Kogi State but as power corrupts, the mandate is now for Ododo to be used in helping Bello elude EFCC clutches.