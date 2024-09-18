Bello not in our custody- EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied claims by the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, that he visited its office, saying the former governor is not on its custody.

EFCC added that Bello is still on its wanted list and would be detained when seen at any of its offices across the country.

This came hours after the former governor’s Media aide announced that Bello visited the EFCC office to honour the anti-graft agency’s invitation.

The commission, in a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said that Bello remains wanted with a subsisting warrant of arrest.

He said, “Media reports today that a former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is incorrect. The Commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody.