Bello joins 2023 presidential race, promises 20M jobs, others

The Kogi State Governor, Yahya Bello, has formally declared his ambition to become President of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC)and promised to provide 20 million jobs if elected as the president of Nigeria.

Bello also appointed Hafsat Abiola-Costello, daughter of the late MKO Abiola, as the director-general of his presidential campaign organisation.

The governor also appointed a former lawmaker, Jonathan Zwingina, as the national coordinator and chairman of the presidential campaign while Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, is the deputy national coordinator and deputy chairman.

Addressing the audience at his official declaration held in Abuja, Bello noted that his desire to get more Nigerians out of the poverty line and address other challenges confronting the country formed reasons for his declaration.

“According to a BBC report of February 13, 2012 over 100 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) era,” the Governor said.

“In 2018, with APC in the saddle that figure has dropped to about 87m people yet Nigeria overtook India as the poverty capital of the world. Just this month, Nigeria through the effort of the President relinquished the title back to India and brought down the figure to about 70m people.

“It is therefore clear that our path to national prosperity lies in pulling millions of Nigeria out of poverty.

“The Buhari administration has a target of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the year 2030. A Yahaya Bello presidency will have an additional target of creating 20 million naira millionaires by the same year 2030 with the aim that each of them will empower five other citizens”, he added.

Speaking on her appointment, Abiola-Costello said her appointment as the campaign DG is a historic achievement and a turning point for Nigerian women in politics.

Describing herself as the first female DG of a presidential campaign organisation, she said women will no longer be cooks and singers during election campaigns.

“Today, we start our march to our destiny. We have been sidelined for decades. Since Nigeria’s independence, we have been struggling to put the Nigerian people at the centre of our government. Nigerians are poor but Nigeria is not poor. Nigeria’s money has been stolen, the people are coming under attack on a daily basis,” she said.

“It is with all sense of humility and due sense of history that we say to all Nigerians today that the train to our destiny is about to take off. We are all on the march to Nigeria’s true destiny as the greatest black nation in the world.

“I congratulate all the women here. Nigerian women have been made into cooks and singers. Today, I am the first woman director-general of a presidential campaign organisation. We are not just cooking, we are not just singing. We are going to build this country.

“Today, we signal to all the vested interests in Nigeria that the takeover by Nigerian women, by Nigeria’s young people has begun. Nothing is going to stop our march to Aso Rock in 2023.”

Abiola-Castello said she will lead the campaign across the country to canvass support for the Kogi state governor, adding that Bello is the “leader that is coming”.

