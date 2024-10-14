Bello: Governor Ododo and desecration of his Oath of Office

On being sworn into office on the 27th of January, 2024 as the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Usman Ododo swore with the Quran to uphold the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

However, since his assumption into office and with subsequent events surrounding his immediate predecessor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who is presently on the run from the law, have exposed Governor Usman Ododo as a leader who is violating his oath of office and by extension, pushing to the back burner, the welfare and well-being of the good people of Kogi State.

On several occasions, Governor Usman Ododo has abused his office to assault the constitution in preventing the EFCC from arresting Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the latest being his abracadabra visit to the EFCC office in Abuja, where he was pictured, holding hands with the wanted suspect and thus, misused his constitutional immunity to prevent a wanted Yahaya Bello from being arrested.

Sadly, we also recollect how the EFCC stormed the Kogi State Government lodge in Abuja on two separate occasions in April 2024 and on the 18th of September, 2024 with the intention of arresting Alhaji Yahaya Bello for questioning over corruption allegations while in office as governor after failing to honour EFCC’s invitations and how Governor Usman Ododo on both occasions prevented the arrest by leveraging on the immunity he enjoys as a sitting Governor.

As we write, former Governor Yahaya Bello has been declared wanted by the EFCC for failing to honour it’s summons to explain himself on issues surrounding the misappropriation of billions of Kogi tax payers’ money. In addition, ex Governor Yahaya Bello’s wanted person tag has been affirmed by the courts, though he has tried unsuccessfully to have it removed from his neck.

Fortunately, while Alhaji Yahaya Bello is on the run from the law, though temporarily, one is aware that some of his accomplices who partook in the alleged illegal and corrupt siphoning of the people of Kogi state’s money are presently standing trial for the crime of corruption and abuse of public office and misuse oftrust. In addition, some of the stolen funds have been traced to where they were lodged by Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

However, in the midst of the commendable efforts of the present EFCC administration to live up to it’s core responsibility of fighting corruption as mandated by the constitution, one is shocked and ashamed that the Kogi State House of Assembly which ought to be in the forefront of supporting the anti graft agency in it’s war against corruption for the collective interest of the good and long suffering people of Kogi State, is rather waging a parochial, self serving and anti people war against the EFCC for carrying out it’s statutory functions.

The Kogi State House of Assembly which ought to put the collective interest of the people of Kogi State as it’s topmost priority, which is the reason why they were voted into office, by their conduct so far, have proven to be enablers of corruption by waging a campaign of blackmail and calumny against the anti graft agency to hands off ex Governor Yahaya Bello, that the Kogi people’s money is not missing!

While we are embarrassed by this condemnable and anti-people conduct of the Kogi State House of Assembly in prioritising the interest of an individual far and above the collective good of the people of Kogi State, we are not surprised that they are following in the shameful, despicable and condemnable footsteps of the Delta state house of assembly in 2013 during the former Governor James Ibori saga, when they claimed that Delta state funds is not missing, that EFCC should leave him alone, even in the face of the incontrovertible facts of James Ibori attempt to bribe the then EFCC chairman now National Security Adviser (NSA) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu with the sum of $15 million dollars which was deposited with the CBN as an evidence.

But while the show of shame by the Delta state House of Assembly as an enabler of corruption lasted, former Governor James Ibori was arrested by the authorities in London, prosecuted and jailed for corruption, only for the same shameless Delta state house of assembly to come back to public glare and demand for the return of the seized bribe money of $15 million from ex Governor and convict James Ibori to be returned to the state coffers that they previously mounted a campaign that it was not stolen from.

Tragically, it’s sad and unfortunate that in our democracy today from the Kogi State show of shame by Governor Usman Ododo and the Kogi State House of Assembly, we are now witness to the violation and abuse of the constitution by persons who ought to uphold the provisions of the constitution for the collective good that they swore to on oath; but have rather turned violators because of individual, personal, self-serving and corrupt interest, this is condemnable in it’s entirety.

But we must commend the EFCC under the present leadership for it’s professionalism and diligent conduct in the face of intimidation, provocation, campaign of blackmail and calumny to distract it from performing it’s constitutional duty. We urge EFCC to remain focused, law abiding and consistent to ensure that the war against corruption is fought to a logical conclusion with the Yahaya Bello case and others in tandem with the provisions of the law and the collective good of the people of Nigeria.

Nelson Ekujumi, is a good governance advocate and rights activist.