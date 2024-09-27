Bello: EFCC Vs ‘Kogi’s siamese twins’

It is now obvious that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also have Governor Usman Ododo to contend with in their running battle with Yahaya Bello. As a result, more and more people are beginning to share the opinion that Ododo’s loyalty to Bello ‘’supersedes’’ his loyalty to the people of Kogi state.

Speaking of loyalty, I’m sure everyone agrees that loyalty is an admirable quality. Those who have seen the movie, Prison Break all appreciated the loyalty between fictional characters, Michael Scofield and his brother, Lincoln Burrows. According to the plot, Scofield deliberately got himself arrested and was sent to the same prison his brother was sentenced to, in order to break him out.

In real life, those who know the Tate brothers who are famous social media influencers, admire their loyalty to each other. In fact, the younger one, Tristan has vowed to follow his elder brother, Andrew, to prison if he is ever convicted for alleged sex trafficking.

However, the difference between Ododo and the examples earlier in regards to loyalty, is that he is the Chief Executive Officer of Kogi State whose job is to provide the dividends of democracy for the people of the state who elected him. That is his mandate.

Like I stated earlier, loyalty is a good quality. But there’s a thing line between loyalty and puppetry. The governor’s trajectory in regards to Yahaya Bello since he got his party’s nomination ticket last year has gone beyond loyalty. It isn’t pleasant to the eyes anymore, and the good people of Kogi State from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds are becoming united in complaining about this behaviour. For many, it is no longer admirable that the number one man of the state is following Bello like his conjoined twin.

Kogi is in dire need of development but the governor’s activities outside the state, is giving many people the impression that he isn’t aware that time is of the essence in regards to turning the fortunes of the state around.

The governor, with some of his actions since assuming office, keeps lending credence to those who say he is there as ‘’Bello’s stooge.’’ Pictures of him kneeling before Bello spread like wildfire on social media and Kogi people became the butt of cruel jokes as a result. To add-in salt to injury or fuel to the fire, rather than find ways to dispel this narrative, he seems to be doubling down on his ‘’stooge-like’’ behaviour by abandoning his duty post all in the name of ‘’shielding Bello’’ from EFCC’s net. It is bad optics. And it in no way inspires confidence in the people. Or does it mean the governor does not care about the confidence of the people?

For the sake of those who only hear about EFCC versus Bello in passing, here is a brief background in order to understand how the current governor, Ododo has been ‘’frustrating’’ the efforts of the commission.

Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi State, has been avoiding court since April, stalling his arraignment on charges involving alleged diversion of over N80 billion belonging to the Kogi State Government during his tenure.

As soon as Bello completed his second term and handed power over to Ododo in January, the EFCC charged him with 19 counts of money laundering before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ali Bello, who is reportedly Bello’s nephew is standing trial along with others in a related case at the same court in Abuja.

A PREMIUM TIMES report revealed the former governor failed to attend six court sessions scheduled for his arraignment, as he intensified legal efforts to stop the trial.

Bello’s prayer was for his case to be transferred to the Lokoja Division of the Federal High Court in Abuja. He wrote the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, to make the transfer request. But the Judge turned down the request and instead, asked him to present the request before the trial judge. Similarly, the trial judge, Mr Nwite refused.

What followed was an embarrassment to Kogi people across the country. Ododo who is the current governor visited the embattled former governor amidst heavy presence of EFCC operatives surrounding the home of the latter located in Wuse Zone 4, FCT, Abuja.

The Kogi governor arrived at Bello’s residence alongside several security operatives and his supporters protesting against the siege to his predecessor’s home. He went in and whisked the former governor away.

The EFCC in a statement lamented that its attempt to execute the warrant of arrest lawfully obtained against Bello met stiff resistance with the help of Ododo who has immunity.

“The security cordon around the former governor’s residence in Abuja was breached by the current Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo who ensured that the suspect was spirited away in his official vehicle. As a responsible law enforcement agency, the EFCC exercised restraint in the face of the provocation, waiting for his arraignment on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

“It is needful to state that Bello is not above the law and would be brought to justice as soon as possible,” the commission said.

As a result of that embarrassing incident, the next day, the EFCC declared Bello wanted and said in a bulletin that “anybody with information as to his whereabouts should report immediately to the Commission or the nearest police station.”

Counsel for the EFCC, Kemi Pinheiro, who complained bitterly about Bello’s absence from court for his arraignment, noted that the former governor was being protected by someone with immunity, who prevented his arrest on the previous day by whisking him away in his official vehicle.

Fast forward to September 18, Ododo was in the thick of it again. Bello, last week Wednesday finally walked into the EFCC office but was not interrogated. According to reports, the EFCC was said to have let Bello go upon realising that he came with the Kogi governor.

According to the commission, Bello was not expected to be accompanied by Ododo who is believed to have been sheltering and shielding the former.

What ensued in the night of the same day Bello visited the EFCC office was like a scene from a movie rated 18. There was a shootout as a result of a confrontation between EFCC operatives and the security details of Governor Ododo, at the Kogi State Government Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja. EFCC operatives failed to arrest Bello, as he escaped from the scene in Ododo’s convoy. Irrespective of what led to that fiery confrontation, it doesn’t look good for Kogi and the EFCC.

Detractors of the EFCC have repeatedly accused its officials of politicizing the investigations and trying to tarnish Bello’s reputation. In response, the commission has maintained its stance on investigating any potential misuse of public funds, reiterating that their actions are in line with their mandate to combat corruption.

The last time I checked, Bello, a two-term governor of Kogi State is still a member of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). The current Kogi governor, Ododo is also a member of the APC. In their capacity, they, more than the average Nigerian, should be making efforts to strengthen our institutions, rather than making a mockery of them, especially as a member of their party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the president of the country. It isn’t good optics.