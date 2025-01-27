Belgian Police arrests Inter Milan ex-player for drug trafficking

In a shocking development, popular Belgian footballer Radja Nainggolan has been taken into custody following an investigation into cocaine trafficking.

The former AS Roma and Inter Milan star, aged 36, was one of multiple suspects detained by Belgian police during a series of morning raids across the country on Monday.

According to the Brussels prosecutor’s office, “The investigation concerns alleged facts of importation of cocaine from South America to Europe, via the port of Antwerp, and its redistribution in Belgium.”

No additional details have been made public regarding the specifics of the case.

The arrest comes only six days after Nainggolan ended his retirement to join Lokeren, a club in Belgium’s second division.

He marked his debut with a goal, earning his team a draw in their match against K. Lierse, which ended 1-1.

Originally from Antwerp, Nainggolan made his mark in Italy, representing renowned clubs like Roma and Inter Milan.

He has 30 caps for the Belgian national team, having played between 2009 and 2018.

This incident has cast a shadow over Nainggolan’s return to professional football, as the legal proceedings unfold.