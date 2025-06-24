Belgian football player announces retirement over fatigue

Belgium football player, Dries Mertens, has announced his retirement from the game, citing fatigue, age and other challenges for his decision to quit sports.

The player’s decision to hang his boot at the end of the current season came following the expiration of his contract with Turkish club, Galatasaray, which was not renewed.

Mertens, who made a century appearances for Galatasaray, noted that he will fully draw the curtains after an exhibition match organized in honour of Napoli former teammate, Marek Hamsik, which has been billed for July.

The 33-year-old forward, who scored 20 goals for the Naples side featured for seven clubs in his professional career having had spells in Belgian, Dutch, Italy and Turkey divisions