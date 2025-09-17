Belarusian tennis star pulls out of China Open over injury

Belarusian Tennis star, Aryna Sabalenka, has announced her withdrawal from participating at the upcoming China Open tourney due to a sustained injury.

Sabalenka, on her social media platform, Welbo, disclosed that the injury which she sustained on her way to clinching the US Open, her fourth Grand Slam title, earlier this month, will keep her away from the China games, however, expressing hopes of a quick return to further defend her world number one title.

The 27-year-old, who reached the quarter-final stage in the Beijing held edition last year, noted that she was sad over her absence in the games adding that she will be focusing on recovering to be back fully fit as she aims to defend her title in Wuhan Open next month.

”I can’t wait to see my Chinese fans soon. I look forward to returning to Beijing 100 percent fit,” said the tennis star on Wednesday.

A post by the organizers of the asian games to buttress the 27-year-old’s absence read, ”Aryna has not fully recovered from the injury she sustained during the US Open and will miss the 2025 China Open”.