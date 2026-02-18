BBNaija star threatens lawsuit over rape allegation

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Neo Akpofure has responded to a rape allegation made against him on X, threatening to take legal action against the accuser.

The allegation was posted on X by a user identified as Ms Arikan Udoka, who claimed that Neo had raped her while they were students at the University of Calabar (UNICAL).

According to the post, Udoka alleged that she was in a casual sexual relationship with Neo during their time at UNICAL. She added that when she confronted him about lying to her, he allegedly raped her.

Udoka challenged Neo to deny the allegations publicly. In response, Neo’s legal team issued a formal demand for a retraction of what they described as defamatory statements.

In a document released by his lawyers, the BBN star demanded that Udoka retract the allegations and issue a public apology. The statement reads:

“TAKE NOTICE that should you fail, refuse, or neglect to comply with these demands within the stipulated time, we have our Client’s firm and irrevocable instructions to initiate all appropriate legal proceedings against you without further notice. These proceedings will include, but are not limited to, a civil action for defamation and pursuit of all other applicable remedies under the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We strongly advise that you treat this matter with the utmost seriousness.”

The original social media post has since been removed, and Udoka has not made a public response.

The incident has sparked wider discussions online about the potential consequences of making serious allegations on social media without verified evidence, highlighting the delicate balance between raising awareness and protecting reputations.