BBNAIJA star, Erica Nlewedim set to launch reality TV show 

Former Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim, is set to expand her coast as she announced that she is set to launch a reality television show to serve her lovers premium entertainment once again.

The actress said she’s returning to the big screen to showcase her lifestyle on a reality TV show, called “Inside Life With Erica”, after exit from the BBNaija show.

Erica, who took to her official social media accounts to announce the exciting news on Wednesday, said the show would be exclusive to MTV Base DStv Channel 322 and GOtv Channel 72 from 8:00 PM WAT and would be premiering on Wednesday, 9th of June,2021.

She said, “Are you ready to see inside my life? Happy to be announcing that your Star girl will be the first celebrity to be featured on MTV Base’s Inside Life.”

The TV star wrote, “The first episode of Inside Life ‘with Erica’ will be premiering on MTV Base DStv channel 322 and GOtv channel 72 on Wednesday, June 9 at 8 pm.

“My lovers and supporters! Elites, Kiddricans, and the assistant elites in denial grab your front row chairs and drop your stars in the comments!”

