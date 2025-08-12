Bbnaija ex-star, lover confirm engagement reports

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and fitness trainer, Praise Nelson, has confirmed his engagement to his partner, drawing widespread attention on social media.

The Enugu-born reality star, who gained popularity during his time on Big Brother Naija, dropped the news nearly five years after participating in the 2020 edition of the reality show, tagged Lockdown.

He made the announcement on Monday via Instagram, where he shared a series of romantic pre-wedding photos.

In the pictures, the couple posed in coordinated outfits, showcasing their affection. Praise captioned the post, “I’m out… Y’all be safe,” signaling the end of his bachelorhood.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions from fans and netizens, while many congratulated the couple, others pointed out the apparent age difference between Praise and his fiancée.

Some social media users described the pairing as admirable, while others made playful remarks, recalling past comments about Praise’s preference for older women.

Since rising to fame during the 2020 BBNaija Lockdown season, Praise has built a career as a dancer, fitness coach, and personal trainer.

He also holds a degree in Mass Communication from the National Open University of Nigeria.