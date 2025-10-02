Bbnaija disqualifies Dr.faith after fighting Sultana publicly

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dr. Faith, has been disqualified from the Season 10 reality show after engaging in a physical altercation with fellow contestant, Sultana.

The incident happened during a skincare task rehearsal inside the house, when a heated disagreement over leadership and control escalated.

Faith was said to have dragged a basket containing materials from Sultana, causing her to lose balance and fall. She reportedly sustained a twisted ankle and complained of pain in her hand.

Big Brother immediately convened the housemates and announced Faith’s disqualification, citing the show’s strict rules against physical violence.

After announcing the verdict, he was ordered to leave the house with immediate effect, just days before the grand finale.

The development has stirred mixed reactions among viewers. While many fans supported the decision as a necessary enforcement of house rules, others expressed disappointment that Faith’s promising run ended abruptly so close to the end of the show.

This marks one of the most dramatic disqualifications in BBNaija history, adding Faith to the list of housemates expelled from the competition for violent conduct.