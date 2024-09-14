Bayern thrashes Holstein Kiel 6-1 during German Bundesliga match

German record football champion, Bayern Munich, has claimed the top spot of the Bundesliga male league after beating their opponent, Holstein Kiel, 6-1 away.

During week three game of the 2024-2025 league season, Bayern prevented their opponent from playing their game and force the host to commit a error, scoring a home goal.

At the stadium on Saturday, England striker,

Harry Kane, scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich took just 13 seconds to open the scoring against newly promoted Holstein Kiel.

Kane nodded on for Jamal Musiala to run clear and score Bayern’s joint second-fastest goal in the Bundesliga era.

Kane scored twice in a rampant first half either side of an own goal from Nicolai Remberg, with former Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise grabbing his first Bayern goal after the break.

Kane then scored a penalty in stoppage time to wrap up victory and a fifth hat-trick for the club.

Vincent Kompany’s side have won all three league games while Kiel – in their first Bundesliga season – have yet to record a point.

Jamal Musiala made no mistake after two defenders collided before former Tottenham and Fulham man Lewis Holtby gave the ball away and Musiala teed up Kane for the second.

Kane has now scored against all 18 teams he has faced in the Bundesliga, and after Remberg turned into his own goal the England captain curled in a fine second from 20 yards.

Olise swept in a rebound after Alphonso Davies had a shot saved to put Bayern 5-0 up, but Armin Gigovic gave the home fans something to cheer when he headed in a late consolation, their first goal at home in the league.