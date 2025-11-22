Bayern thrashes Freiburg 6-2 to retain league top spot

German league champion, Bayern Munich, overturned an early two-goal deficit to thrash Freiburg 6-2 at the Allianz Arena, extending their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season to 11 matches.

Bayern welcomed Freiburg to the Allianz Arena looking to bounce back after dropping their first points of the season in a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin before the international break.

Despite that result, Vincent Kompany’s side came into the match with an astonishing 434-day run as table leaders, equaling their own Bundesliga record from 1972-73.

The hosts made some surprising changes to their line-up, with teenage sensation Lennart Karl and youngsters Tom Bischof and Aleksandar Pavlović starting in place of the more experienced Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Konrad Laimer.

During the game on Saturday, France forward, Michael Olise, delivered a magnificent performance with two goals and three assists to ensure the team goes into the Champions League with a victory.

The match began amid a silent protest from both sets of fans regarding stadium security measures, but Freiburg were making all the noise on the pitch. Julian Schuster’s well-drilled side, known for their set-piece prowess, took a surprise lead in the 12th minute when Yuito Suzuki hammered home from close range after Matthias Ginter cleverly flicked on Niklas Beste’s corner.

Five minutes later, lightning struck twice as another Beste corner found Johan Manzambi, who outjumped the Bayern defence to power a header past Manuel Neuer, stunning the home crowd as Freiburg raced into a two-goal lead.

Bayern needed a response, and it came through their youngest player. Seventeen-year-old Karl, making only his third Bundesliga start, showed remarkable composure in the 22nd minute when he controlled Olise’s pass and fired past Noah Atubolu to halve the deficit.

The goal energised Bayern, who began to dominate possession and pin Freiburg back. Just when it seemed the visitors might take their lead into half-time, Olise struck in added time. Karl turned provider, setting up the Frenchman who unleashed a powerful shot that Atubolu couldn’t keep out despite getting a hand to it.

A breakdown of the goalscorer and assist were: 0-1 Suzuki 12′ (assist: Ginter), 0-2 Beste 18′ (assist: Manzambi), 1-2 Karl 22′ (assist: Olise), 2-2 Olise 45’+2 (assist: Karl), 3-2 Upamecano 55′ (assist: Olise), 4-2 Kane 60′ (assist: Pavlović), 5-2 Jackson 78′ (assist: Olise), 6-2 Olise 84′ (assist: Ito).