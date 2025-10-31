Bayern Munich to host 2028 Champions League final

The Union of European Football Association, UEFA, has disclosed that the Allianz Arena, home of Bayern Munich, will host the 2028 final of the Champions League.

UEFA informed that the stadium which hosted the 2025 final edition between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan will entertain the accommodate the two finalists having done so six times in the past in 1979, 1993, 1997, 2012 and the 2025 edition.

The European football body on Friday stated that the Bavarian club were the only side to show interest in playing host for the game adding that plans are ongoing to make occasion more memorable than previous ones.