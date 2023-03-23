Bayern Munich may sack manager over poor performance

Barring any last-minute changes, the management of German football club, Bayern Munich, has concluded plans to terminate the appointment of its manager, Julian Nagelsmann, over poor performance

The Bundesliga champions’ decision was said to have been made after the team started struggling domestically this season and lying second behind Borussia Dortmund.

It was learnt on Thursday that Nagelsmann, who hasn’t been at the training ground this week, will meet with Bayern bosses on Friday when he will be officially informed of the decision.

Tuchel, 49, has been out of work since being sacked by the Stamford Bridge club in September under the new ownership of Todd Boehly.

Tuchel, who has been living in Munich for some weeks, has previously managed Borrusia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

As learnt, the Bayern senior players were already aware that Tuchel would be their new team manager after the international break ends.

The German giants have won 10 consecutive Bundesliga titles and they face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals next month.

The tie sees Pep Guardiola take on his former side with the winners set to face Real Madrid or Chelsea for a place in the final. But Bayern’s poor Bundesliga form has left the Bavarians feeling the need to act to avoid losing their crown.

Nagelsmann has won 60 of his 84 games in charge since taking over in July 2021 but has lifted just one Bundesliga trophy and two German Super Cups across his tenure.

Bayern slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Leverkusen before the international break and host Dortmund in Der Klassiker when they return to domestic action. They would slip four points behind Edin Terzic’s side if they were beaten.

