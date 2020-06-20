Bayern Munich ends Freiburg’s Europa cup bid, defeats 3-1

Hopes of Freiburg playing Europa cup next season was dashed on Saturday after it suffered 3-1 defeat during the team’s visit to Allianz Arena, home ground of Bayern Munich.

Freiburg’s hopes of playing continental next season were brightened when Bayern’s coach, Hansi Flicks made five changes to the team that defeated Werder Bremen during the week.

But 15 minutes into the game, Robert Lewandowski teed up Joshua Kimmich for the opener and his brace, separated by a response from Lucas Holer, to secure a routine win that ends Freiburg’s Europa League hopes.

Bayern gave starts to goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, resting Manuel Neuer, and wingers Michael Cuisance and Sarpreet Singh after clinching the title with a victory.

Hansi Flick’s men were still dominant at the Allianz Arena with Lewandowski – whose goal at the Weserstadion wrapped up an eighth successive Bundesliga crown – unsurprisingly to the fore.

Lewandowski’s double took him to 33 Bundesliga goals this term, meaning he has sole ownership of the record for most goals in a season by a non-German player.

Despite their changes, Bayern was on the front foot from the off and after 15 minutes they got the reward their start deserved.

Talisman Lewandowski turned provider as he laid the ball off on the edge of the area, Kimmich making no mistake as he slotted into the bottom-left corner.

Lewandowski was soon celebrating his 32nd league goal of the season, though, the Poland international given the simplest of tasks as he nodded in on the rebound after Alexander Schwolow could only parry Leon Goretzka’s low effort into the air.

Freiburg halved the deficit against the run of play as Jonathan Schmid’s shot from a tight angle deflected off Ulreich and into the path of Holer to tap in from point-blank range.

However, the two-goal cushion was swiftly re-established as Bayern took advantage of some haphazard defending from the visitors.

Lucas Hernandez was left in far too much space on the left flank and his low near-post cross was deftly turned home by Lewandowski.

Only superb diving save from Schwolow denied Thomas Muller a goal on his 350th Bundesliga appearance after Freiburg sloppily conceded possession on the edge of their own box.

Bayern took their foot off the gas in the second half but easily saw out the game and was denied a late fourth by the woodwork as substitute Kingsley Coman struck the crossbar.