Bayern Munich defender, wife part ways 4yrs after marriage

Bayern Munich of German defender, Kim Min-jae, and his wife have parted ways, barely four years after their wedding.

According to both parties, “We carefully convey that Kim Min-jae decided to end his marriage after careful discussion and completed the divorce process after a smooth agreement.”

Kim Min-jae’s agency, Orange Bowl, announced the separation on Monday through a press release made available to newsmen.

The agency said, “The two decided to divorce due to differences in their personalities, and they decided to support each other in their own paths,” adding, “As parents, we have revealed that we will do our best with our children as the first priority.”

He said, “I am sorry to have caused you anxiety with bad news to those who love and support Kim Min-jae. Kim Min-jae added, “As we have done so far, we will continue to visit you in a better way at the stadium.”

Kim Min-jae married in May 2020 and had a daughter. He played in Beijing Guoan, a Chinese professional football, when he married, and he joined Italy’s Serie A Napoli in 2021 to achieve his dream of entering the big league. Currently, he plays for Bayern Munich (Germany), a prestigious European soccer club. It is known to receive an annual salary of about 25 billion won