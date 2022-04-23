Bayern lifts 10th German title back-to-back

A German club, Bayern Munich, has clinched its 10th straight Bundesliga title after defeating their fierce rivals, Borussia Dortmund, 3-1 during a league game.

The German club secured its league title after opening up a 12-point gap on the summit, with three games remaining, underlining its dominance over the past decade.

Bayern’s victory and achievement on Saturday, made the club first team in Europe’s top five leagues to win 10 consecutive titles with points ahead.

After the victory, the beer began to flow as Bayern’s players celebrating on the pitch, with teammates throwing the iconic steins over each other at full-time.

The club’s manager, Julian Nagelsmann, and the players knew a win against Dortmund during Der Klassiker would be enough, and it raced into a 2-0 lead before half-time, to prevent their rival from

These two goals were scored by Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski, to put the Bavarians in total control, but Emre Can, a former Bayern player, halved the deficit after the break with a well-taken penalty.

Can’s goal encouraged Dortmund and it then began to put pressure on the hosts, but youngster, Jamal Musiala, who was introduced by the manager, secured the victory with a goal in the closing stages.

Despite its domestic dominance, Bayern received a lot of criticism after crashing out of the Champions League at the quarterfinals stage, losing over two legs to Villarreal. But the team and manager has now delivered a much-anticipated league title for their fans to celebrate.

Speaking on behalf of the players, Thomas Mueller, said: “Just for these moments… this is the best. We really wanted to win it here. There was a lot of frustration in the past days and we could play it off today. This is not boring. This is outstanding. The more you win the greedier you get every year.”

