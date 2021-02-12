Bayern edges pass Chelsea, others, gets France defender, Upamecano, transfer nod

Ahead of 2021/2022 season, France defender, Dayot Upamecano, has shunned offers from English cub, Chelsea, and several others seeking his services to accept offers from Bayern Munich.

With the new development, the German champion will activate Upamecano’s €42.5 million clause to sign the highly-rated centre-back on a contract until 2026 from RB Leipzig this summer.

Confirming the new development in an interview on Friday, Bayern sporting director, Hasan Salihamidzic, said that a deal has been reached between the club and the 22-year-old defender representative.

“I can confirm that, and we are very happy about that at FC Bayern. We had very good, intensive and professional discussions with Dayot and his agent, Volker Struth, for several months,” Salihamidzic told newsmen.

As gathered, the deal between both parties would be signed and completed in the coming months, when the release clause [€42.5m] will be paid to his present club.