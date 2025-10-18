Bayern defeats Dortmund 2-1 to end unbeaten german league run

German league defending champion, Bayern Munich, has ended their arch rival, Borussia Dortmund, unbeaten league run after beating the team 2-1 to extend its lead on the 2025-2026 league table.

With the victory, Bayern Munich opened a five-point lead at the top of the current Bundesliga and inflicted a first defeat of the season on rivals Borussia Dortmund.

During the game on Saturday at the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich home turf, Harry Kane scored the opening goal and was involved in Michael Olise doubling his team’s lead as Bayern Munich opened a five-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and inflicted a first defeat of the season on rivals Borussia Dortmund.

The hosts entered the celebrated clash with a perfect record, having won all 10 competitive matches this term while Niko Kovač’s Black-and-Yellows arrived in Munich as the only other unbeaten side in the Bundesliga.

Bayern quickly established control of the contest, dominating possession and pinning Dortmund back in their own half. Michael Olise was a constant menace down the right flank, causing problems for the BVB defence with his direct running and quick feet.

The hosts’ pressure finally told in the 22nd minute when Joshua Kimmich delivered a pinpoint corner that Kane met with a close-range header, sending the ball into the net to give Bayern a deserved lead.

Vincent Kompany’s side continued to threaten, with Olise striking the post with a low drive in the 36th minute and the energetic Luis Díaz forcing Gregor Kobel into several important saves. Dortmund, meanwhile, failed to register a single attempt on Manuel Neuer’s goal in the opening 45′.

The visitors emerged with renewed vigour after the interval, with Felix Nmecha narrowly heading wide from Ryerson’s free-kick just minutes into the second half.Dortmund continued to grow into the match and squandered a golden opportunity when Karim Adeyemi slipped at the crucial moment after being teed up by Guirassy.

Bayern weathered the storm and doubled their advantage in the 79th minute through Olise, who reacted quickest to bundle the ball home after Kane’s exquisite pass had released Díaz down the left wing.

The drama wasn’t over though, as substitute Julian Brandt made an immediate impact, turning home Julian Ryerson’s cross just five minutes after entering the fray.

Despite a late surge from Dortmund, with Schlotterbeck firing wide in the closing stages, Bayern held firm to secure a vital victory that extends their lead at the top of the table to five points.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane

Kane put in a masterful performance that epitomised his value to this Bayern side. The England captain not only opened the scoring with a trademark header but also provided a sumptuous pass in the build-up to Olise’s decisive second goal.

His influence wasn’t limited to attacking contributions either, with the striker tracking back late on to make a crucial block on Fabio Silva’s attempt.

Now on 12 Bundesliga goals for the season, Kane has scored in seven consecutive matches for Bayern – a personal record at the club. His movement, hold-up play and leadership were instrumental in securing all three points for the Bavarians in this crucial encounter.