Bayern, Chelsea champions league second-leg clash holds behind closed doors

By News Desk

Ahead of second leg Champions league clash between Bayern Munich and Chelsea, the German club has announced that the match scheduled for Allianz Arena in Munich will be played behind closed doors.

The announcement, according to the club, became necessary following the outbreak of Coronavirus in Europe which had forced Italian clubs to play their matches behind closed doors.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday, management of the German club apologize to fans, especially those that have purchased tickets, for the inconveniences the new decision could have on their plans, assuring that ticket holders would be refunds.

Also, the club hinted that deliberation was already ongoing to decide whether remaining Bayern Munich Bundesliga home games for the season would be played behind closed doors or not.

The decision to play champions league matches behind closed doors at Allianz Arena came weeks after the club management banned players from signing autographs, taking selfie and shaking fans before and after Bundesliga games.