Bayern beats Wolfsburg 3-2 to retain German league top spot

Leon Goretzka scored twice as Bayern Munich held on against Wolfsburg to go seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Vincent Kompany’s side took a 20th-minute lead when Goretzka struck from 25 yards into the bottom left-hand corner for his second league goal of the season.

Wolfsburg levelled within four minutes, though, as Algeria international Mohamed Amoura netted after a well-worked set-piece routine.

But Michael Olise, a £45m signing from Crystal Palace last summer, put Bayern back in front six minutes before the break with his 10th goal of the season when Wolfsburg goalkeeper Kamil Grabara spilled the France international’s long-range effort.

Joshua Kimmich thought he had given them a two-goal advantage at half-time but his effort from Kingsley Coman’s cross was ruled out for handball.

Bayern did go 3-1 up in the 62nd minute when Goretzka struck his second of the afternoon just after the hour mark, heading Olise’s free-kick into the bottom corner.

Wolfsburg ensured a nervy finish for the league leaders when Amoura, on loan from Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, scored his second with two minutes left of normal time.