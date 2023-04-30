Bayern beats Hertha Berlin 2-0, tops German league table

The German Bundesliga giant, Bayern Munich, has returned to the country’s league summit after defeating Hertha Berlin 2-0 during their week 30 match.

Bayern, who recorded third league win under their new manager, Thomas Tuchel, reclaimed the league top position from Borussia Dortmund after the win increased its points to 62.

The German league defending champion was closely followed by Borussia Dortmund whose 1-1 draw with VfL Bochum brought the team to 61.

With four matches to end the league, both teams, it was learnt, have decided to give it their all since they do not have any continental engagements that could put pressure on them.

During the game played on Sunday, Bayern could not pull down the Hertha Berlin wall until 69 minutes when Sergey Gnabry put the team ahead after heading in a through cross from the team’s captain, Joshua Kimmich, who picks the forward out in the box and send a delightful lofted ball to him

The forward had to stoop a little for his header, but he does brilliantly to nod into the far corner to record the first goal of the game.

Ten minutes after, the Munich team increased its tally to two after Kingsley Coman, who received a throughball from Kimmich, to add to his goal tally for the season.

After receiving the ball, the winger brought the ball down before sliding his low effort through the legs of Christensen and into the back of the net to double his team’s lead.

