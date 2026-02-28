Bayern beats Dortmund 3-2 to extend Bundesliga lead

German league champions, Bayern Munich, has extended their lead on the Bundesliga table to 11 points after defeating their closest rival, Borussia Dortmund, 3-2 during Der Klassiker game played inside the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund’s home ground.

Bayern started the match with an eight-point advantage over Dortmund, knowing that victory would effectively end their rivals’ title hopes after they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League during the week.

During the game played on Saturday, both teams had different records in their bags, with the Bundesliga leaders unbeaten away from home all this season, while BVB had not lost in front of their own supporters, particularly the Yellow Wall.

Former Bayern boss Niko Kovač had overseen just one league defeat as Dortmund head coach, ironically against his old club in the reverse fixture. Vincent Kompany’s side had scored a record 85 goals after 23 matches, with Harry Kane accounting for 28 of those.

The game started with Bayern dominating possession in the early stages, but struggled to create clear-cut chances against a well-organised Dortmund defence.

Bayern forward, Michael Olise, had a shot saved by Gregor Kobel, and Kimmich tested the Dortmund keeper from distance, but it was the hosts who struck first in the 26th minute.

Daniel Svensson delivered a pinpoint free-kick from the left, and Nico Schlotterbeck rose highest to glance a header beyond Jonas Urbig. Dortmund captain Emre Can was forced off with a knee injury late in the first half, with Ramy Bensebaini replacing him.

Bayern equalised nine minutes into the second half with a well-worked goal. Kimmich chipped the ball into the box for Serge Gnabry, who headed it across goal for Kane to finish from close range. Maximilian Beier nearly restored Dortmund’s lead immediately but fired just over.

The visitors went ahead in the 70th minute when Schlotterbeck fouled Josip Stanišić in the box, and Kane stepped up to convert his 24th consecutive Bundesliga penalty. Dortmund responded by bringing on Serhou Guirassy, Julian Brandt, and Jobe Bellingham, and their bold approach paid off when Svensson equalised in the 83rd minute, volleying in Marcel Sabitzer’s cross.

Just as the match seemed destined for a draw, Bayern struck the decisive blow in the 87th minute. Olise’s cross was headed clear but only as far as Kimmich, who executed a sublime side-footed volley into the top corner from the edge of the box. The stunning strike silenced the Yellow Wall and sent the Bayern bench into raptures.

Despite Dortmund’s desperate late push for another equaliser, the champions held on for a crucial victory that all but ended their rivals’ title challenge. The win extended Bayern’s lead at the top of the table to 11 points with 10 matches remaining, putting them firmly on course for another Bundesliga title.