Bayern beats Dinamo Zagreb 9-2 during UEFA champions league match

German football club, Bayern Munich, has set a new UEFA champions league record after beaten their opponent, Dinamo Zagreb, 9-2 during the league phase of the tournament.

With the victory, Bayern Munich are the first team to score nine goals in a Champions League game.

During the game played on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, the club tore their opponent defense apart, leaving the Croatian team with a mount to climb.

At the end of the encounter, Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane scored four goals to become England’s top scorer in Champions League or European Cup history in a demolition of Dinamo Zagreb.

Kane’s fourth – his third penalty of the game – was his 33rd Champions League goal as he passed Wayne Rooney’s old record of 30.

The quadruple also marked his 50th, 51st, 52nd and 53rd Bayern goals in just 50 games for the club.

Another London-born player, France winger, Michael Olise, scored twice on his Champions League debut.

Kane gave Bayern the lead with a penalty after Aleksandar Pavlovic was fouled, sending goalkeeper Ivan Nevistic the wrong way.

Raphael Guerreiro scored a fantastic half-volley before Olise, the summer signing from Crystal Palace, headed in Joshua Kimmich’s cross.

Bayern brought on Sven Ulrich for the injured Manuel Neuer at half-time and he conceded twice in five minutes before touching the ball – with Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara beating him to make it 3-2.

But Bayern took control again – with Kane scoring a rebound after Kimmich’s shot was saved – and Olise slotting into an empty net.

England’s Kane then scored his second spot-kick after a dubious handball decision from the video assistant referee.

And he netted a hat-trick of spot-kicks, and his fourth goal overall, after Alphonso Davies was fouled.

Leroy Sane came off the bench to smash in from 20 yards and Leon Goretzka headed in their ninth.

Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Kane also had goals disallowed for offside.

This is the joint second highest scoring Champions League game ever, level with Monaco’s 8-3 win over Deportivo La Coruna in 2003. The record remains Borussia Dortmund’s 8-4 win over Legia Warsaw in 2016.

Thomas Muller came on for Bayern for his 152nd Champions League appearance, passing Barcelona legend Xavi as the player to make the most appearances for a single club in the tournament.

Kane has scored nine goals in five games for Vincent Kompany’s Bayern this season, also hitting a hat-trick in Saturday’s 6-1 win at Holstein Kiel.