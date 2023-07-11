Bayelsa youths kill UI first-class graduate for stealing bread

Although for Opuofoni Ebimotimi, a first-class graduate of University Of Ibadan (UI) in Oyo State, aim was to scale hurdles life may have placed on his path, but the dream has been cut short by angry youths that beat him to death for allegedly stealing a bread from a trader in Bayelsa State.

Even efforts by youths from his community who pleaded with the mob to spare Ebimotimi’s life proved abortive as the irate youths stood their ground to pass jungle Justice on the former first-class student of U.I.

It was gathered that they further pleaded that the bread money will be paid stating they will pay for the bread in double folds but the angry youths decline the plead and only allow him leave after they ttthe people and they killed him.

It was learnt that he allegedly took a bread from the trader’s shop in Honeyhill Tombia axis of the state where he was caught by the youths.

Ebimotimi, who hails from Korokorosei community of Southern Ijaw Local Government area, left his community to another one where the act was perpetrated.

The younger sister to the deceased, Idisemi, while reacting to the death of his brother on Tuesday, lament that life has been unfair to them since the demise of their father in the state.

The younger sister to the deceased added that she has no idea of what led Ebimotimi to steal bread from the trader in the state.

She stressed that they were used to the hardship of life and were ready to endure till they achieve a breakthrough in life.

The deceased student’s sister, however, points out that despite having uncles and relatives who were doing well in government and other places but could not help them even after they were aware that their father had passed on.

