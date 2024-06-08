Bayelsa Queens coach dies after brief illness @47

The coach of Nigerian female football giant, Bayelsa Queens, Domo Okara, has died after a brief illness at the age of 47.

who led the Yenogoa based team to win bronze medal at the 2023 CAF Women's Champions League in Morocco, was pronounced dead by medical experts in the state.

The United States trained football tactician, who guided the girls to finish third at the recently held Super Six in Yenagoa, died on Saturday.

The development has thrown the Nigeria women football league especially those that admired his coaching style, to mourn his exit with eulogies.

They described the deceased as one of the best football tactician the country has produced, liking him to the late Abdullah Bebe, who was instrumental to the rise of Kwara United in Ilorin.