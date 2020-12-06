Bayelsa Police confirms six officers death during bye-election duty

No fewer than six personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been confirmed dead after involving in a boat accident in Bayelsa State during election duty.

The accident said to have occurred while the officers on bye-election duty were en route to the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the unfortunate incident, the Bayelsa State Police Command said that the incident occurred on the eve of yesterday’s Senatorial Bye-election holding in two senatorial zones of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, confirmed that the six deceased officers were among the 11 policemen on board the boat that capsized.

Briefing newsmen at the command headquarters in Yenagoa while giving an update on the incident, said five officers had been rescued after one of the speedboats conveying policemen deployed for the polls capsized.

“The command is still searching for the body of the missing six policemen. They were travelling from Yenagoa to Southern Ijaw for election duty before the boat capsized at Oporoma (headquarters of the LGA).

“They are brave, dedicated and disciplined officers of the Nigeria Police Force that have paid the ultimate price while on a national assignment,” he said.