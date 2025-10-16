Bayelsa PDP lawmaker defects to APC over unresolved crisis

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the lawmaker representing Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Benson Konbowei, has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after announcing his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Konbowei stated that the decision was reached after several consultations on the outcome of the leadership crisis rocking the party in the country.

The lawmaker’s defection was contained in a letter addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and titled “Notification of Change of Party Membership to All Progressives Congress.”

The defection was made public on Thursday at the National Assembly in Abuja, where the letter was read during plenary by the Senate President, formally confirming Konbowei’s move to the ruling party.

Konbowei, who also serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on South-South Development Commission and Vice Chairman of the Committees on Special Duties and Land Transport, cited protracted leadership crises and internal conflicts within the PDP as reasons for his exit.

He expressed disappointment over what he described as the degeneration of the party into “an arena of multiple and longstanding court cases.”

According to him, “The political party you built, which held lofty promises for Nigerians, has fallen into the wrong hands. Lacking the principled leadership of those founders, the PDP has become characterized by internal power struggles, irreconcilable conflict, and disarray.”

He added that after consulting with his family, associates, and political leaders, he decided to join the APC alongside Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

Senator Konbowei expressed gratitude to Senate President Godswill Akpabio for his “uncommon love, kindness and leadership” in the Senate.