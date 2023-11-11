Bayelsa LP guber candidate loses polling unit to Diri

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Bayelsa governorship election, Udengs Eradiri, has lost his polling unit to the incumbent State Governor, Douye Diri, during the voting exercise.

Diri who sought reelection under the Peoples Democratic Party garnered 130 votes while Eradiri polled eight votes in unit 05, Ward 10, Yenagoa local government area (LGA) of the state.

At the same polling unit on Saturday, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timipre Sylva, gathered 45 votes from the result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials after the exercise.

Diri also emerged winner in the Yindimie Compound Square, polling unit 013, Ward 10 in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

The governor polled 137 votes during the exercise while the major contender, Silva gathered 55 votes from the result declared by the electoral commission officers.

Also, in Amadikurumor Compound Square, polling unit 014, Ward 10, the PDP gubernatorial candidate gathered 195 votes as against 89 gotten by the APC flagbearer. Meanwhile, Eradiri gathered only one vote in unit 014 and no vote in 013.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

