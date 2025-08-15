Bayelsa Govt. shifts schools resumption to September

The Bayelsa State Government has postponed model secondary schools resumption for two weeks, barely three days to the date earlier approved.

It stated that the new resumption date has been fixed at 1st September, 2025 as against the initial 18th of August, 2025.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Okene Simon-Peter, who announced the resumption date on Friday, stressed that the new date affects 12 model schools in the state.

Simon-Peter appealed to parents of the affected students to adhere strictly the new resumption date.

According to him, “The affected secondary schools are:

Government Model Secondary School, Ekeremor; Southern Ijaw Secondary School (SISSO), Oporoma; Government Model Secondary School, Sagbama; Government Model Secondary School, Brass and Government Model Secondary School, Ogbia.

“Others are: Bishop Dimeari Grammar School (BDGS), Yenagoa; St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata; Sports Academy, Asoama; Nembe National Grammar School, Nembe; Ijaw National Academy, Kaiama; Ukubie Model Secondary School, Ukubie and Kaiama Grammar School, Kaiama.

“Government regrets any inconvenience caused by the extension.

“All Parents, Principals, Teachers and Students of the 12 Model Schools are hereby advised to take note of this new development”