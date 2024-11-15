Bayelsa Govt. postpones school resumption over flooding

The Bayelsa State Government, through its Ministry of Education, has extended the 2024 flood break resumption date by one week, to protect the schoolchildren.

The government said that the adjustment in the school resumption date was for the flood water that took over most schools across the state to recede.

The state government had earlier scheduled the schools’ resumption date for Monday, November 18, but postponed it to Monday, November 25, 2024.

The Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Education, Simon-Peter Okene, in a circular on Friday, said a new date had been fixed for both public, private secondary, and primary school resumption.

He said: “The extension time is as a result of the current flood situation observed in a reasonable number of school premises across the state.

“Government wishes to charge operators of schools in the private sector to adhere strictly to officially approved School Calender in the State. Stakeholders in the educational sector should remain vigilant and ensure that all school safety regulations including cutting of grasses and fumigation of school premises and buildings are carried out before resumption.

“Also, the government wishes to empathize with all Bayelsans who have been affected in one way or the other by flood.”