Bayelsa Govt. orders first-term fees waiver for private school pupils

In recognition of present economic effects across Nigeria, the Bayelsa State Government has approved Monday 16th November, 2020, for full reopening of schools and directed private schools proprietors to waive first-term fees for pupils.

The government also directed public and private schools yet to complete third-term of the previous session to perfect it within two weeks and commence fresh academic calendar.

Announcing the directives, Commissioner for Education, Gentle Epilefa Emelah, in a statement made available to newsmen on yesterday, said that the move was made after a thorough consideration of the coronavirus impact of the country’s economy.

Emelah further disclosed that the State Post Primary School Board and the Bayelsa State Universal Basic Education Board have been mandated to commence promotion exercise for Teachers beginning from Wednesday 18th November, 2020.

“Please Note: That the Bayelsa State Government has directed all Schools to conclude the outstanding third term within the next two weeks of resumption and to resume the next Academic Session immediately.

“Also, all Private Schools in Bayelsa State are by this directive instructed not to charge any new fees for the first term for the sake of fairness. Government will frown at any Private Schools that flouts this directive”.